Inspire and lead UNSW’s Indigenous Strategy

Drive Indigenous initiatives in the higher education sector

The Pro-Vice Chancellor Indigenous is an executive leadership role at UNSW with cross- institutional responsibility for refining and driving goals related to Indigenous initiatives in UNSW‘s 2025 strategy. With a demonstrated understanding of both Indigenous self-determination agendas and the higher education sector, the PVC Indigenous will effectively engage Indigenous communities, government, the university collegiate and NGO’s and will be an academic leader with an internationally respected track record in research, research leadership and supervision.

The role will build strong links with key stakeholders, internal and external, to UNSW to nurture an institutional culture founded on respect, reciprocity and collegiality. The PVC Indigenous is responsible for ongoing implementation and refinement of the UNSW Indigenous Strategy and operational plans that will contribute to the universities drive for academic excellence in research and education, social engagement and global impact

The position reports directly to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Education & Student Experience and oversees both the Director, Nura Gili and the Nura Gili Academic Unit.

We seek an academic leader with a distinguished career both nationally and internationally in the field of Indigenous research. With a PhD or equivalent in a relevant field you will demonstrate knowledge and understanding of Indigenous cultures, histories and contemporary issues, both locally and nationally. Your proven demonstrated capacity for effective and impactful community engagement is vital, supported your demonstrated knowledge of the university or other relevant sectors such as NGO’s and Government. This is a unique opportunity to use your gifts of providing collaborative leadership that unites, inspires and creates a culture of high performance and collegiality.

This position is open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander applicants only.

