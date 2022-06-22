Apply now Job no: 509727

PROJECT OFFICER – IRONBARK PROJECT

Employment Type: 18-month fixed term - Part-Time (28hours per week)

Remuneration: $90K - $96K pro rata (plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)

Location: Flexible Working, based anywhere in NSW. Applicants must be able to travel, including to our Sydney campus on occasions

This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. UNSW has obtained an exemption under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) to designate and recruit professional and academic positions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons only, to fulfil UNSW’s goal of a representative workforce rate

About UNSW: UNSW Medicine & Health is ranked globally as one of the top 50 medical faculties; with a vision to improve the health of our community. The School of Population health is committed to enhancing public health and health services, with a focus on equity.

See the difference you can make; through the work you do.

Be in a place that’s at the forefront of delivering and sharing education and research

Be inspired by the talent and passion of colleagues and students

Why Your Role Matters: As a Project Officer, you will play a key role within the School of Population Health, implementing the Ironbark Project, an Aboriginal healthy ageing research project. Read more about the Ironbark project here: www.ironbarkproject.org.au

You will lead the engagement of Aboriginal Elders groups, communities, and organisations in NSW, establish and recruit program sites and facilitate community support. The role will ensure quality delivery of the healthy aging programs, support data collection, and facilitate communication between the project team and communities.

The role of the Project Officer reports to the Project Manager and has no direct reports. Please see the attached Position Description for full details.

Who You Are:

Experience working with Aboriginal organisations, and engaging Aboriginal communities on projects

Strong project management skills particularly in program delivery. Understanding of research projects is highly valued.

Excellent time management skills, ability to work independently and remotely, manage multiple tasks and meet competing deadlines by using judgment and initiative

Excellent documentation, administration, and computer skills

Demonstrated ability to maintain confidentiality and comply with privacy requirements

Full NSW driver’s license and willingness to travel

An understanding of and commitment to UNSW’s aims, objectives, and values in action, together with relevant policies and guidelines

Knowledge of health and safety responsibilities and commitment to attending relevant health and safety training

A copy of the Position Description can be found by clicking the link below or on JOBS@UNSW.

How to Apply:

(Please note applicants must have full-time work rights in Australia)

Submit your application online before Thursday 14th July 2022 at 11:55pm

Get in Touch:

Chris Haywood, UNSW Talent Coordinator

chris.haywood@unsw.edu.au

UNSW aspires to be the exemplar Australian university and employer of choice for people from diverse backgrounds. UNSW aims to ensure equality in recruitment, development, retention, and promotion of staff and that no-one is disadvantaged on the basis of their gender, cultural background, disability, sexual orientation or identity or Indigenous heritage. We encourage everyone who meets the selection criteria to apply.

UNSW partners with Australia’s leading diversity organisations, networks, and campaigns. Please refer to UNSW’s diversity offerings for further information on our flexible work and leave options, and support for carers (childcare, parent rooms, parental leave).