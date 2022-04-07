Researcher, Indigenous Mental Health

Apply now Job no: 504565

Why your role matters

Focus areas: Population Mental Health | Clinical Research | Suicide Prevention

Full-time or part-time considered; 3-year fixed term contract; remote or hybrid work options

$111,563 - $155,460 (depending on experience) + 17% superannuation + annual leave loading

The Black Dog Institute is implementing a five-year plan to further improve and expand on being a trusted partner with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. This long-term plan has unanimous support across the organisation, including a genuine commitment to partnering with and improving the Social and Emotional Wellbeing (SEWB) in collaboration and partnership with First Nations communities. The Institute recognises that First Peoples SEWB goes beyond Western conceptualisations of mental health and involves a holistic and integrated concept of wellbeing, recognising the importance of country, culture, spirituality, kinship and networks of relationships.

The Research Fellow will take stewardship of BDI research concerning Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social and Emotional wellbeing research in accordance with our overall strategic plan. This role presents a significant opportunity for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander identified SEWB researcher to further develop their skills and leadership in a highly dynamic team environment. The role provides scope for significant opportunity to build cultural capacity within the BDI research directorate and assist with supervision and mentorship of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander researchers, as well as build essential partnerships with key community, government, and non-government research stakeholders.

The Organisation

The Black Dog Institute (BDI) at UNSW is dedicated to understanding, preventing and treating mental disorders. The institute focuses on creating a world where mental illness is treated with the same concern, immediacy and seriousness as physical illness. Scientists work to discover the causes of illness and new treatments; and where discoveries are immediately put into practice through health services, technology, and community education.

UNSW isn’t like other places you’ve worked. Yes, we’re a large organisation with a diverse and talented community; a community doing extraordinary things. But what makes us different isn’t only what we do, it’s how we do it. Together, we are driven to be thoughtful, practical, and purposeful in all we do. If you want a career where you can thrive, be challenged and do meaningful work, you’re in the right place.

Who you are

You will work independently and with continued support from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Directorate to apply Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander lived experience and research expertise to the development of the research directorate’s SEWB research and five-year research strategy. You will be comfortable managing a broad range of research activities, that are reliant on effective relationship building and stakeholder influencing to achieve success.

This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. UNSW has obtained an exemption under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) to designate and recruit professional and academic positions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons only, to fulfil UNSW’s goal of a representative workforce rate.

UNSW partners with Australia’s leading diversity organisations, networks, and campaigns. Please refer to UNSW’s diversity offerings for further information on our flexible work and leave options, and support for carers (childcare, parent rooms, parental leave).